Goal: health insurance benefit

Rauch wants to remove abortions from the penal code

Nachrichten
13.06.2024 12:44

Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) is calling for abortions to be removed from the Criminal Code and for free access once again.

Abortions should be available nationwide at public hospitals and be stigma-free and anonymous for both women and healthcare staff.

The costs should be covered by social insurance. Although abortions are currently exempt from punishment under the term limit solution, they are still illegal. Anyone who questions this "drives women underground and into a medical emergency", said Rauch according to the Vorarlberger Nachrichten newspaper.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens)
Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens)
(Bild: APA/EVA MANHART)

Vorarlberg rejects
According to the report, Vorarlberg Health Minister Martina Rüscher (ÖVP) said no to the assumption of costs for non-medically justified abortions. In Vorarlberg, the primary goal remains to enable a "yes to the child", with a focus on counseling. Abortions have been possible there as a private service at Bregenz Regional Hospital since December 2023 - the only place to go in the state.

Straffrei, aber illegal
Regelung Abtreibungen in Österreich

According to Section 96 of the Austrian Criminal Code, anyone who performs an abortion is punished with a prison sentence of up to one year or a fine of 720 daily rates. If he or she does this commercially or is not a doctor, the law provides for imprisonment of up to three years. The woman who has an abortion must also expect a prison sentence of up to one year or the above fine.

However, according to Section 97, the act is not punishable if the abortion is carried out within the first three months and after prior medical consultation ("time limit solution"). Other reasons for exemption from punishment are serious danger to the life or health of the pregnant woman, a disability of the child or the immaturity of the pregnant woman. No doctor is obliged to participate unless it is to save the pregnant woman's life.

