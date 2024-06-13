Helnwein in Gmunden

Gottfried Helnwein in the "Krone" interview:

"Krone": You wanted to show a child with the wounds of Christ in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna at Easter. It was called off by the cathedral chapter. Now the work hangs in the Bürgerspitalkirche in Gmunden. Why are you showing the child with the wounds?

Gottfried Helnwein: If you look at Christian, Catholic iconography, you will notice that Jesus is always depicted in two forms: Once as a bearded man with long hair, once as a child. Now I depict Jesus as a child, just like thousands of artists before me, and the stigmata are not my invention either. That belongs to the center of the mysticism of Christianity. I only refer to the dogmas and iconography of the church - I found it absurd to deny that. Of course, it also portrays the child as a victim of violence. Now it can be seen in Gmunden.