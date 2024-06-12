First time in years
Without a wig! This is what Rihanna really looks like
The singer hasn't been seen like this for a long time. Rihanna (36) has said goodbye to her long honey-blonde hair. For the launch of her hair care brand, she showed off her natural hair. See here: This is what Rihanna really looks like!
Light blonde, mullet, mermaid waves, bob... when it comes to her hair, Rihanna seems to have tried almost everything. But she's rarely seen in public with her natural hair - until now!
Rihanna shows off her natural hair
"You know how important it is to me to change my hair. I've had almost every texture, color, length, from extensions to braids to natural hair," the singer wrote on Instagram before the reveal of her new grooming products.
The latter in particular should not be affected by her preference for change. "That's why I'm launching a flexible product line that not only caters to every hair desire, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all hair types, and that's what we really need!" the Instagram post continued.
When the singer and Fenty founder appeared at the event in New York City on Sunday, she showed off her natural hair and presented a short haircut with light-colored tips. Rihanna wore a casual red leather look with her new hairstyle. She combined a tight floor-length skirt with a wide bomber jacket. Matching silver jewelry with red stones completed the look.
Is Rihanna retired?
The 36-year-old recently caused a stir with a shirt that read "I'm retired". But: Rihanna has no intention of quitting music any time soon. She confirmed this in several interviews.
She amusedly explained that her fans should also have read the second line, as it reads "I'm retired from dressing up". It's just a lot of work to style yourself every day and it's unnecessary anyway, you could invest your time in more beautiful things, Rihanna said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.