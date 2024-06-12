Embarrassing confession
Anne-Marie: “I peed myself on stage”
Anne-Marie believes she "peed herself on stage" during her pregnancy. The 33-year-old singer, who welcomed her baby daughter Seven into the world four months ago, was still on tour for eight months while she was pregnant and she admitted there were times when it became a struggle.
She told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, "It was the most beautiful thing, but it was definitely hard. I think I peed myself a few times on stage."
Despite the challenges, the 'Rockabye' hitmaker was determined to stay on tour and perform for as long as possible before giving birth.
Anne-Marie wanted to prove it to everyone
Anne-Marie, who married rapper Slowthai in July 2022, was on tour just two weeks before Seven was born and even performed live days before the big day. She said: "Yeah, I don't know how I did it. Strangely enough, I had it in my head that I wanted to go against everything everyone says about pregnant women."
He continues: "Most people stay at home because their ankles and backs hurt and I just thought: 'Nah, I'm not doing that.' I made it my mission to be able to do everything I normally do, even during pregnancy. And I managed to do that until two weeks before I thought: 'Get the damn thing out of me'."
"It's definitely a rollercoaster of emotions"
Now the 'Don't Play' performer is getting used to her new life as a mother while still keeping active with her music, including her recent live return at Manchester's Parklife festival at the weekend. She added: "It's definitely a rollercoaster of emotions. I'm quite emotional as a person anyway, but this has made me extra emotional."
And although she admitted a key aspect of motherhood is the "hardest" thing she's ever had to do, it's all worth it for her daughter. She said: "It's hard. I'm breastfeeding and it's the hardest thing I've ever done. But she is the most beautiful little thing. I never thought I would be a mother."
