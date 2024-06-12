Schönbrunn Zoo presents its own European Championship team

Overview in midfield

But octopus and elephant alone do not win a European Championship title. In the important midfield position, Prohaska relies on the meerkats. "They always have an overview. That's exactly what a midfielder needs - control of the whole pitch. He is always alert and looks to see where a teammate is free." The short-eared trunk jumper plays in attack. This is where speed is particularly important. "The nimble little guys can't be stopped by the opposing defense. This also ensures that the necessary goals are scored," Prohaska is convinced.