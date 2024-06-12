Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A special role

Austrian decides on suspensions at the EURO

Nachrichten
12.06.2024 07:36

An Austrian has a special role to play in the tournament organization of the European Football Championship in Germany. Thomas Partl is the chairman of the UEFA Disciplinary Committee in Germany and thus heads the body that makes decisions on bans for players and coaches or sanctions against national associations. This is the Carinthian's eighth European Championship as a member of the Disciplinary Committee, having chaired it in 2006.

comment0 Kommentare

Partl and his colleagues are stationed in Düsseldorf during the EURO. The lawyer will be in office for the first ten days and, after a break, the last ten days of the tournament. His rulings are based on reports from delegates and security officers at the respective matches, and decisions are made promptly. His area of responsibility "covers everything that happens in the stadium and in the immediate vicinity of the stadium," said Partl.

Regardless of whether it is a red card for players or coaches or misconduct by fans - Partl's commission determines the consequences. In the second instance, those affected can appeal to the UEFA Appeals Committee, which includes ÖFB General Secretary Thomas Hollerer. After that, the only remaining option is to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

Controversy surrounding Arnautovic
In connection with Austria matches or parallel games in Group D, Partl declares himself biased and will not be involved in the decision-making process. This was already the case in 2021, when Marko Arnautovic was banned for alleged racist gestures against the North Macedonian Ezgjan Alioski. "It was difficult at the time because you didn't really know what had actually happened," said Partl. Arnautovic had to sit out a game at the finals three years ago due to Alioski's statements, but the referee did not record an offense.

Apart from this incident, Partl has often dealt with tricky situations at European championships. "There are always decisions that cause a lengthy discussion. But I don't want to talk about people or national associations in public."

"We are very well protected by UEFA"
The 77-year-old retired judge only revealed this much: "We are very well protected by UEFA, the national associations do not come directly to us. This allows us to make neutral and objective decisions." He has not experienced any external influence during his time in office. "No association president has ever called me," emphasized Partl.

This is another reason why the former Carinthian regional association president enjoys his job so much. "For me, as a lawyer on the one hand and a soccer enthusiast on the other, it's a wonderful thing to be able to do this job."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf