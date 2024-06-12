A special role
Austrian decides on suspensions at the EURO
An Austrian has a special role to play in the tournament organization of the European Football Championship in Germany. Thomas Partl is the chairman of the UEFA Disciplinary Committee in Germany and thus heads the body that makes decisions on bans for players and coaches or sanctions against national associations. This is the Carinthian's eighth European Championship as a member of the Disciplinary Committee, having chaired it in 2006.
Partl and his colleagues are stationed in Düsseldorf during the EURO. The lawyer will be in office for the first ten days and, after a break, the last ten days of the tournament. His rulings are based on reports from delegates and security officers at the respective matches, and decisions are made promptly. His area of responsibility "covers everything that happens in the stadium and in the immediate vicinity of the stadium," said Partl.
Regardless of whether it is a red card for players or coaches or misconduct by fans - Partl's commission determines the consequences. In the second instance, those affected can appeal to the UEFA Appeals Committee, which includes ÖFB General Secretary Thomas Hollerer. After that, the only remaining option is to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.
Controversy surrounding Arnautovic
In connection with Austria matches or parallel games in Group D, Partl declares himself biased and will not be involved in the decision-making process. This was already the case in 2021, when Marko Arnautovic was banned for alleged racist gestures against the North Macedonian Ezgjan Alioski. "It was difficult at the time because you didn't really know what had actually happened," said Partl. Arnautovic had to sit out a game at the finals three years ago due to Alioski's statements, but the referee did not record an offense.
Apart from this incident, Partl has often dealt with tricky situations at European championships. "There are always decisions that cause a lengthy discussion. But I don't want to talk about people or national associations in public."
"We are very well protected by UEFA"
The 77-year-old retired judge only revealed this much: "We are very well protected by UEFA, the national associations do not come directly to us. This allows us to make neutral and objective decisions." He has not experienced any external influence during his time in office. "No association president has ever called me," emphasized Partl.
This is another reason why the former Carinthian regional association president enjoys his job so much. "For me, as a lawyer on the one hand and a soccer enthusiast on the other, it's a wonderful thing to be able to do this job."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.