Austrian decides on suspensions at the EURO

Controversy surrounding Arnautovic

In connection with Austria matches or parallel games in Group D, Partl declares himself biased and will not be involved in the decision-making process. This was already the case in 2021, when Marko Arnautovic was banned for alleged racist gestures against the North Macedonian Ezgjan Alioski. "It was difficult at the time because you didn't really know what had actually happened," said Partl. Arnautovic had to sit out a game at the finals three years ago due to Alioski's statements, but the referee did not record an offense.