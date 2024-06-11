Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

130 international goals

Ronaldo double in Portugal’s win over Ireland

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 23:19

The European Championship in Germany can come for Portugal and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. In the dress rehearsal for the tournament, the Portuguese deservedly beat Ireland 3:0 in Aveiro on Tuesday evening.

comment0 Kommentare

Once again, the 39-year-old striker, who now has 130 international goals to his name after scoring a remarkable brace (50th, 60th), was outstanding. Joao Felix (18) had previously put the favorites in front.

Ronaldo shone in attack at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro as he did in his best days in Europe's top leagues. In the 22nd minute, the bar prevented him from scoring from a free-kick. Shortly after the break, the attacker, who is now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, produced an unstoppable left-footed finish into the far corner from inside the penalty area. Ten minutes later, he completed his 207th international appearance with a precise left-footed shot into the corner from twelve meters after being played in by Diogo Jota.

So he hasn't forgotten anything, which was not at all to be expected given his tally in Saudi Arabia of 44 goals in 45 competitive matches. The Portuguese, coached by Roberto Martinez, will face the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia in Group F of the European Championship. The Ukrainians will face Romania, Slovakia and Belgium in Pool E. They also enjoyed a successful dress rehearsal with plenty of goals on Tuesday. Roman Jaremtschuk (2), Viktor Zyhankow (30), Artem Dowbyk (49) and Heorhij Sudakow (54) scored in the 4:0 win against Moldova in Chisinau.

On the negative side, however, Everton left-back Vitaly Mykolenko had to be replaced due to an ankle injury.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf