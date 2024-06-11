130 international goals
Ronaldo double in Portugal’s win over Ireland
The European Championship in Germany can come for Portugal and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. In the dress rehearsal for the tournament, the Portuguese deservedly beat Ireland 3:0 in Aveiro on Tuesday evening.
Once again, the 39-year-old striker, who now has 130 international goals to his name after scoring a remarkable brace (50th, 60th), was outstanding. Joao Felix (18) had previously put the favorites in front.
Ronaldo shone in attack at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro as he did in his best days in Europe's top leagues. In the 22nd minute, the bar prevented him from scoring from a free-kick. Shortly after the break, the attacker, who is now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, produced an unstoppable left-footed finish into the far corner from inside the penalty area. Ten minutes later, he completed his 207th international appearance with a precise left-footed shot into the corner from twelve meters after being played in by Diogo Jota.
So he hasn't forgotten anything, which was not at all to be expected given his tally in Saudi Arabia of 44 goals in 45 competitive matches. The Portuguese, coached by Roberto Martinez, will face the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia in Group F of the European Championship. The Ukrainians will face Romania, Slovakia and Belgium in Pool E. They also enjoyed a successful dress rehearsal with plenty of goals on Tuesday. Roman Jaremtschuk (2), Viktor Zyhankow (30), Artem Dowbyk (49) and Heorhij Sudakow (54) scored in the 4:0 win against Moldova in Chisinau.
On the negative side, however, Everton left-back Vitaly Mykolenko had to be replaced due to an ankle injury.
