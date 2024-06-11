Ronaldo double in Portugal’s win over Ireland

Ronaldo shone in attack at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro as he did in his best days in Europe's top leagues. In the 22nd minute, the bar prevented him from scoring from a free-kick. Shortly after the break, the attacker, who is now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, produced an unstoppable left-footed finish into the far corner from inside the penalty area. Ten minutes later, he completed his 207th international appearance with a precise left-footed shot into the corner from twelve meters after being played in by Diogo Jota.