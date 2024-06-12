Operator clarifies
150 euro parking fine despite bulk shopping with daughter
Shopping and still paying to park your car - that's upsetting at "Frunpark" Asten. A 47-year-old woman who had shopped with her daughter in the shopping center for around 450 euros received a parking fine in the post because she had parked there for more than four hours. But there are solutions and signs.
The parking lot of the "Frunpark" shopping center in Asten is a real bone of contention. Because it was allegedly used by young people for drug deals in the past, the operator set up an automatic system banning parking at night in 2023.
Since then, this has kept unwelcome guests away, but has also caused annoyance among some shoppers. For example, a mother who wishes to remain anonymous. The 47-year-old recently went shopping with her daughter in Frunpark on two days for a total of around 450 euros. Afterwards, she received two parking fines, totaling 150 euros.
Numerous signs
On both days, the customer had parked her car for longer than the maximum parking time of four hours, up to which parking is free. "We've been going there for almost ten years and didn't realize it," says the 47-year-old, who criticizes the poor signage but admits that it was her mistake.
Sieglinde Markon, property manager of Frunpark, is aware of the issue. "By now, however, you have to assume that 99 percent of customers know that this parking system exists." In fact, numerous signs point this out.
Cancellation is being examined
"Of course, our aim is not to penalize customers. If you need longer to store, you can get a parking permit for the whole day in the restaurant," continues Markon. And if a parking fine is imposed after all, a cancellation will be considered on presentation of the shopping receipts. Also in the case of the mother.
