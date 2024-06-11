“European Parliament is just a Pontemkin village”

Squeezing people in

The question of who could become the next EU Commissioner from Austria was also hotly debated. Mölzer: "The question immediately arises as to whether we need a Commissioner at all. In any case, this is not "our" Commissioner. This designation is not appropriate." For the former MEP, the current situation is as if the federal government wants to implement as much as possible in its final weeks and wants to implement positions that are in the side letter as quickly as possible. Mölzer: "Everything is going fast-fast so that we can squeeze our people in quickly. For example, the EU Commissioner. Or the ORF general. Or the governor of the central bank." Glawischnig denied this intention and the discussion became very emotional during the course of this topic.