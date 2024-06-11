Vorteilswelt
Espresso in 1st place

How much coffee Austrians drink every day

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 14:04

Austrians drink around 2.6 cups of coffee a day. According to a new survey, women drink an average of 2.48 cups, while men drink a little more at 2.83 cups. Espresso is the most popular drink in Austria across all genders.

73.4 percent of Austrians drink at least one cup of coffee a day. 45.9 percent enjoy the hot drink several times a day.

These are the findings of a survey of around 1,000 people conducted by the market research institute GfK on behalf of Tchibo.

"Coffee capital Vienna" lags behind
According to the survey, the western federal state cluster with Tyrol, Vorarlberg and Salzburg is ahead, followed by the eastern cluster with Lower Austria and Burgenland. The "coffee capital Vienna" is slightly behind in the comparison of federal states with 2.49 cups drunk per day compared to Austria as a whole with 2.65 cups.

Age groups
At 3.16 cups a day, the 50 to 59 age group drink the most coffee. The 15 to 29-year-olds drink the least at 2.12 cups. Coffee is prepared in fully automatic machines, especially in multi-person households. The beans for this are preferably bought in the supermarket (78.2%), followed by the coffee manufacturer's store (23.7%) and online (11.6%).

The largest proportion, 22.8 percent, do not want to pay more than 12.99 euros for a kilo, but 15.8 percent are also willing to spend just under 20 euros per kilogram. Although price is a criterion when choosing the variety (39%), taste has an even greater influence on the purchase decision (78.2%). This is followed by the preparation method, the brand and the growing conditions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

