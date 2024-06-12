Naschenweng, Seer & Co
“Krone” has all the acts for the Star Night at Lake Wörthersee
At this year's "Starnacht am Wörthersee" on July 12 and 13, visitors can expect a musical highlight in a class of its own. Top stars such as Rainhard Fendrich, Christina Stürmer, Melissa Naschenweng, DJ Ötzi, Die Seer, Marianne Rosenberg and many other artists will rock the stage. The "Krone" has the whole line-up for you.
Attention music lovers! For exactly 25 years, the "Starnacht am Wörthersee" has been an integral part of the Austrian summer. This year, it promises to be another unforgettable event. To celebrate the anniversary, some of the biggest stars of the Austrian music scene have announced their intention to rock the stage on idyllic Lake Wörthersee.
A colorful mix
The line-up includes greats such as Rainhard Fendrich and Christina Stürmer, who will captivate the audience with their powerful voices and rousing songs. Schlager princess Melissa Naschenweng can hardly wait to perform some of her hits. Also on the bill are Die Seer, one of the most successful bands in alpine rock. And of course that's not all, because this year's "Starnacht am Wörthersee" promises a colorful mix of different musical genres and artists.
"Starnacht am Wörthersee": These artists will be performing
- Rainhard Fendrich
- Christina Stürmer
- Bülent Ceylan,
- Melissa Naschenweng
- Ben Zucker
- Folk help
- Thorsteinn Einarsson
- Melissa Naschenweng
- The Seer
- Marianne Rosenberg
- Semino Rossi
- Michelle
- Chris Steger
- Christin Stark
- DJ Ötzi
- Nicotine
And what artist could be more colorful than DJ Ötzi, who will ensure a lively atmosphere and party feeling with his hits such as "Hey Baby" and "Ein Stern (... der deinen Namen trägt)". German pop star Ben Zucker, Thorsteinn Einnarson, Chris Steger, Michelle and many other surprise musical guests will also be performing.
Comedy also provided
Known for his unique blend of comedy and entertainment, Bülent Ceylan will also delight the audience this year with his unmistakable humor and witty anecdotes.
Of course, entertainer Barbara Schöneberger and "Bergdoktor" star Hans Sigl will host the event in their usual manner. As you can see, the 25th anniversary of "Starnacht am Wörthersee" lives up to its reputation as one of Austria's most important music festivals and, as always, promises unforgettable moments ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.