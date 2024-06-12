“Krone” has all the acts for the Star Night at Lake Wörthersee

A colorful mix

The line-up includes greats such as Rainhard Fendrich and Christina Stürmer, who will captivate the audience with their powerful voices and rousing songs. Schlager princess Melissa Naschenweng can hardly wait to perform some of her hits. Also on the bill are Die Seer, one of the most successful bands in alpine rock. And of course that's not all, because this year's "Starnacht am Wörthersee" promises a colorful mix of different musical genres and artists.