Fire department is pleased with record number of members

When there is a fire in the Upper Styrian town of Aflenz, 84 firefighters are on the scene. This is an absolute record figure, which is also surprising because it goes against the trend: at the Red Cross, for example, a constant number of volunteers are working fewer hours than before, and the Catholic Church is in a similar situation when it comes to finding committed parents and many social institutions. The reasons for this are less understanding on the part of employers and inflation, which are causing Styrians to work more.