Despite counter-trend

Fire department is pleased with record number of members

12.06.2024 16:17

Styrian volunteers are helping out for ever shorter periods of time, at short notice and without obligation. The Aflenz Kurort fire department has bucked the trend by gaining almost 30 new members over the past ten years and is delighted to have the largest youth group in its 150-year history. What is the secret of the Upper Styrian squad?

When there is a fire in the Upper Styrian town of Aflenz, 84 firefighters are on the scene. This is an absolute record figure, which is also surprising because it goes against the trend: at the Red Cross, for example, a constant number of volunteers are working fewer hours than before, and the Catholic Church is in a similar situation when it comes to finding committed parents and many social institutions. The reasons for this are less understanding on the part of employers and inflation, which are causing Styrians to work more.

Zitat Icon

One thing has not changed a bit in the last 150 years: The willingness to be there for the population around the clock at any time of the day or night, at weekends and on public holidays.

Andreas Lenger, Kommandant der FF Aflenz Kurort

What can you do? The fire department in Aflenz has collected data and figures to mark its 150th birthday. "In recent years, we have increased our membership well," says commander Andreas Lenger. "We have more young people than ever before. I am proud of our comradeship." The proportion of women is now 13 percent.

More numerous than ever: the Aflenz Kurort fire department (Bild: Patrick Baumgartner Photography)
More numerous than ever: the Aflenz Kurort fire department
(Bild: Patrick Baumgartner Photography)

Career changers stay longer
Lenger sees several reasons for this. "You also have to appeal to career changers," he says, referring to those who don't start out as young firefighters. "Many move away when they get older. That's why those who are over 25 years old, who are settling down in the town or perhaps already have a family are also important."

A new fire station, new vehicles and equipment are also doing their bit to generate new interest, according to Lenger. That is why the team is currently also collecting money for a new fire engine that can hold 3,000 liters of water. The cost: 500,000 euros. "That's why we're organizing a big tent festival with a safety day on 15 June," says Lenger - including a helicopter, rescue dogs, a concert by the Junge Paldauer and a morning pint the next day - that's also part of volunteering.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
