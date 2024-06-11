Classy cars conquered the Alpine roads in Tyrol

Beautiful oldies chugged through the Gamsstadt

The sophisticated flair of the "Sports Capital of the Alps" was also enjoyed by the participants of the "Kitzbühel Alpine Rally". Almost 150 cars roared through the Alpine roads under the motto "Timeless Passion", celebrating the art of automotive engineering. The spectacular routes led from the Hahnenkamm via the airfield in St. Johann and the Grossglockner High Alpine Road to Zell am See, Schloss Pertenstein and Going.