Some eye-catchers
Classy cars conquered the Alpine roads in Tyrol
The Karwendel Trophy and Kitzbühel Alpine Rally provided driving pleasure last weekend. In addition to powerful racing cars, there were also beautiful classic cars to admire.
Almost 500 kilometers with plenty of horsepower: 75 powerful engines roared along the Alpine roads at the 11th international "Karwendel Trophy". The event, which transformed the forecourt of the Hotel Post in Pertisau am Achensee into a chrome-sparkling open-air museum, also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Club Tirol.
And the program was impressive.
Racing cars wound their way through the Zillertal
In the morning, the racing cars wound their way through the Zillertal up to the Schlegeis reservoir. In the evening, the Gramai Alm, which is usually characterized by peace and tranquillity, really came alive. The traditional folk dancers from the Vill-Igls Schuhplattlerverein (Schuhplattler association) upheld customs and traditions with their spectacular dance performances.
Imposing mountain world in Kitzbühel
The impressive mountain world presented itself to the participants the next day at 2000 meters above sea level on the Kitzbüheler Horn. "It's simply a great feeling to drive through the streets and enjoy the picturesque Alpine panorama in a convivial group with numerous car enthusiasts who share a deep sense of camaraderie," enthused the President of the Porsche Club Tirol, Hannes Koller.
Beautiful oldies chugged through the Gamsstadt
The sophisticated flair of the "Sports Capital of the Alps" was also enjoyed by the participants of the "Kitzbühel Alpine Rally". Almost 150 cars roared through the Alpine roads under the motto "Timeless Passion", celebrating the art of automotive engineering. The spectacular routes led from the Hahnenkamm via the airfield in St. Johann and the Grossglockner High Alpine Road to Zell am See, Schloss Pertenstein and Going.
The finish, including the "Concours d'Elegance" in the center of Kitzbühel, was the grand finale and not only made the hearts of classic car fans beat faster. In addition to the iconic classics, youngtimers and exotic makes could also be admired. "Kitz is always in season," everyone agreed.
