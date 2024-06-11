Business with Romania
Former prime minister bribed? Five Austrians charged
Twenty years after an alleged crime, five Austrians - one woman and four men aged between 54 and 63 - have been on trial in Vienna since Tuesday. They are alleged to have bribed the former Romanian Prime Minister Adrian Nastase, among others, as part of a software licensing deal. They are also accused of embezzlement and face up to ten years in prison.
The scene was Romania in the early 2000s: at that time, the Romanian public administration used its computer software without the appropriate licensing. In order to change this situation, a contract was to be concluded with a partner of the software company. Romania found what it was looking for at a company in Vienna, where the defendants were involved in the mega deal in various roles.
Around 14 million euros in "commissions"
The catch, according to the Vienna public prosecutor's office: the decision-makers at the time demanded "commissions", as they called the alleged bribes. "These 'commissions' were hidden in the sales price and were later transferred back to lobbyists and decision-makers. The defendants knew that the decision-makers were abusing their powers and that the state of Romania had suffered considerable damage as a result of their actions," said the prosecutor at the start of the trial in the Grand Jury Courtroom at the Vienna Regional Court.
These commissions were hidden in the sales price and were later transferred back to lobbyists and decision-makers.
Die Staatsanwältin in ihrem Plädoyer
In total, around 14 million euros in bribes are alleged to have been paid, at least in part, to ex-Prime Minister Adrian Nastase and several of his former ministers. The first of six provisionally scheduled trial days began on Tuesday. A correspondingly large number of alternate jurors will follow the trial. They must be prepared for lengthy trial days.
The defendants are represented by well-known defense lawyers, such as Rudolf Mayer and Harald Schuster. The law firm of Kurz lawyer Otto Dietrich is also represented: Markus Höcher is representing the first accused entrepreneur.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.