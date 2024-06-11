Former prime minister bribed? Five Austrians charged

Around 14 million euros in "commissions"

The catch, according to the Vienna public prosecutor's office: the decision-makers at the time demanded "commissions", as they called the alleged bribes. "These 'commissions' were hidden in the sales price and were later transferred back to lobbyists and decision-makers. The defendants knew that the decision-makers were abusing their powers and that the state of Romania had suffered considerable damage as a result of their actions," said the prosecutor at the start of the trial in the Grand Jury Courtroom at the Vienna Regional Court.