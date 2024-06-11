“Apple Intelligence”: Cook launches AI offensive

The company repeatedly cited the fact that the AI runs on the devices themselves rather than in the cloud as a data protection argument. With "Apple Intelligence", however, the computing effort will now often be so great that servers from the network will have to be called in to help. Apple has developed a process with complete encryption and promises that no data will remain on the servers after processing. Apple's AI will decide on a case-by-case basis whether a task should be carried out on the device or in the cloud.