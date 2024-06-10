L 322 Gwablstraße
Single lane until evening, complete closure at night
After heavy rainfall, a slope along the L 322 Gwablstraße needs to be secured. Traffic will therefore be restricted to one lane until 8 p.m., after which the road will be completely closed until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The B 108 Felbertauernstraße can still be driven on in one lane.
After the rainfall of the past few days, the L 322 Gwablstraße in the municipality of Ainet in East Tyrol is only passable in one lane for the time being and is being regulated by traffic posts. The road will have to be completely closed from 8 pm on Monday until 6 am on Tuesday, as traffic control by traffic posts is only possible during daylight hours. During this time, the hamlets of Gwabl, Unteralkus, Oberalkus and Oberleibnig cannot be reached via the road. Afterwards, the road will revert to a single lane with traffic posts. The residents of the affected hamlets have already been informed by the municipality.
Slope extremely soaked
"After the rainfall of the past few days, the slope was inspected: It has become apparent that the slope is extremely soaked. It will now be closely monitored and cleared tomorrow. If necessary, safety work will have to be carried out. Therefore, only one lane is currently passable. However, the regulation of the road by traffic posts cannot be maintained during the night due to the lack of visibility. Tomorrow, Tuesday, we will reassess the situation and decide how to proceed," explains Johannes Nemmert, head of the Lienz construction district office.
The B 108 Felbertauernstraße is also still only passable in one lane until further notice after an embankment breach in the area between Ainet and St. Johann im Walde and is regulated by traffic posts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
