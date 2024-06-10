Single lane until evening, complete closure at night

After the rainfall of the past few days, the L 322 Gwablstraße in the municipality of Ainet in East Tyrol is only passable in one lane for the time being and is being regulated by traffic posts. The road will have to be completely closed from 8 pm on Monday until 6 am on Tuesday, as traffic control by traffic posts is only possible during daylight hours. During this time, the hamlets of Gwabl, Unteralkus, Oberalkus and Oberleibnig cannot be reached via the road. Afterwards, the road will revert to a single lane with traffic posts. The residents of the affected hamlets have already been informed by the municipality.