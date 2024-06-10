Vorteilswelt
Closure at the end of the year

KEX Group closes Mozartkugel plant in Grödig

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 16:55

There have been rumors for some time, but now it's definite: Salzburg Schokolade in Grödig is closing down. The internationally active KEX Group is closing the plant at the end of the year. The Mozartkugeln will roll off the production line elsewhere in future.

comment0 Kommentare

It is now a certainty: Salzburg Schokolade is closing its site in Grödig at the end of the year. The internationally active KEX Group from the Julius Meinl V. corporate universe, the group behind the chocolate factory, announced this to the employees today, Monday. In addition to the 60 or so employees affected, suppliers and customers were also informed.

Salzburg Schokolade slipped into insolvency in 2021. The company struggled for a long time to survive. The takeover of the bankrupt company by the KEX Group was finally agreed in 2022. The reason for the company's demise is thought to be the recent rise in raw material and energy prices.

The production of Mozartkugeln, Bobby bars and co. will continue at another site of the group, which produces Heidi chocolate and Koogels, Mozartkugel-like chocolate balls, among other things.

"Over the past few decades, there have always been concerns about the site in Grödig. Unfortunately, it is now certain that Salzburg Schokolade will cease operations in December 2024," says Daniel Mühlberger from the PRO-GE trade union.

