KEX Group closes Mozartkugel plant in Grödig

Salzburg Schokolade slipped into insolvency in 2021. The company struggled for a long time to survive. The takeover of the bankrupt company by the KEX Group was finally agreed in 2022. The reason for the company's demise is thought to be the recent rise in raw material and energy prices.

The production of Mozartkugeln, Bobby bars and co. will continue at another site of the group, which produces Heidi chocolate and Koogels, Mozartkugel-like chocolate balls, among other things.



"Over the past few decades, there have always been concerns about the site in Grödig. Unfortunately, it is now certain that Salzburg Schokolade will cease operations in December 2024," says Daniel Mühlberger from the PRO-GE trade union.