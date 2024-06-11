Rare apprenticeships
Instrument maker has no shortage of skilled workers
Good job prospects with rare apprenticeships. The "Krone" visited Vienna's only instrument maker in the 7th district and spoke to apprentices.
Apprenticeships are currently experiencing an upswing. But there is more than just office clerk and hairdresser. The "Krone" visited an apprenticeship company that is unique in Vienna: the musical instrument manufacturer Votruba in the seventh district. A total of four apprentices are currently being trained here.
"As we are the only wind instrument maker in Vienna, we have no problem with new blood," says Hannes Votruba. At the beginning of their training, the apprentices repair and service the instruments. "You first have to develop a feel for the instruments," says the owner. Later, they move on to building the instruments.
"I play in a band myself and wanted to turn my hobby into a profession," says Gabriel Haidegger, who is in his first year of training.
All Votruba employees have one thing in common: a love of music. Moritz Himsl studied medicine but then opted for this profession. "These rare apprenticeships must be preserved," says Maria Neumann, head of the crafts division at the Chamber of Commerce.
