Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rare apprenticeships

Instrument maker has no shortage of skilled workers

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 06:00

Good job prospects with rare apprenticeships. The "Krone" visited Vienna's only instrument maker in the 7th district and spoke to apprentices.

comment0 Kommentare

Apprenticeships are currently experiencing an upswing. But there is more than just office clerk and hairdresser. The "Krone" visited an apprenticeship company that is unique in Vienna: the musical instrument manufacturer Votruba in the seventh district. A total of four apprentices are currently being trained here.

"As we are the only wind instrument maker in Vienna, we have no problem with new blood," says Hannes Votruba. At the beginning of their training, the apprentices repair and service the instruments. "You first have to develop a feel for the instruments," says the owner. Later, they move on to building the instruments.

"I play in a band myself and wanted to turn my hobby into a profession," says Gabriel Haidegger, who is in his first year of training.

All Votruba employees have one thing in common: a love of music. Moritz Himsl studied medicine but then opted for this profession. "These rare apprenticeships must be preserved," says Maria Neumann, head of the crafts division at the Chamber of Commerce.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf