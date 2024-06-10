Dangerous threat
Dispute between neighbors leads to Cobra operation
Because a man was allegedly threatened with a weapon, an entire block of flats in Baden was cordoned off. The negative climax of a long-standing dispute between neighbors even called in the Cobra special unit.
Heavily armed police officers marked parts of Baden on Sunday evening. An entire block of flats was cordoned off and even the Cobra special unit was on the scene. The wildest stories quickly made the rounds in the spa town.
In the end, however, it was a neighborhood dispute that kept the emergency services on their toes. The police received an emergency call at around 5.30 pm. A man (35) had pulled out his handgun and threatened his opponent (59). The two Austrians, who live in the same block of flats, have known each other for many years - and are said to have been arguing with each other for just as long. Now the conflict has come to a head.
Accused on the phone
Because the 35-year-old was not at home when the police arrived, all the alarm bells were ringing due to the possibility that he was armed. Traffic was diverted and random checks were carried out on the cars. A short time later, the all-clear was given: the suspect could be reached by phone and was extremely cooperative. No weapon was found on him. He was charged with making a dangerous threat at large and further investigations are underway.
