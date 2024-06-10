Statement from the court:
This is what changes on Madeleine’s 42nd birthday
After a long back and forth and rumors about Princess Madeleine returning to Sweden with her family, the court has finally released a clarification on her 42nd birthday.
In 2018, the youngest daughter of the Swedish royal couple King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and her husband moved to the USA to raise their children Princess Leonore (10), Princess Adrienne (6) and Prince Nicolas (8) away from the court in Florida. According to rumors, the British entrepreneur Chris O'Neill never quite felt at home in Sweden.
Since 2023, however, the family has been rumored to be moving back to Sweden so that the couple's children can go to school here. Even though the couple's children have remained part of the royal family since 2019 by decree of the King, but are no longer officially part of the royal family, they are still to grow up in Sweden.
Statement from the court
Initial plans to move the previous year were canceled. Rumors spread that the Princess would definitely move back to Sweden with the children in June. Her husband would follow at a later date. Now the court has finally made a statement.
On her 42nd birthday, the palace broke the happy news: "Princess Madeleine and her family are now moving to Sweden. After several years abroad, the Princess and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family will live in Stockholm for the time being."
A joint photo showing Madeleine and O'Neill with their children at the palace complemented the news and emphasized the family bond.
Married since 2013
Madeleine was born on June 10, 1982 at Drottningholm Palace near Stockholm. After graduating from high school, Madeleine moved to London for a short time to polish up her English. Back in Sweden, she studied art history, ethnology and history at Stockholm University.
Madeleine and Chris met in New York in 2010, where the princess was seeking refuge after a separation. They tied the knot in Stockholm in 2013. The wedding was a big event and was attended by numerous royals and celebrities.
Successful businessman
The 49-year-old Briton is a successful businessman. He used to be an investment banker and later founded his own company.
In recent years, Chris O'Neill and his wife have been involved in various charitable causes, including the "World Childhood Foundation" founded by Queen Silvia, of which Madeleine is now Honorary Vice-Chair. Princess Madeleine is eighth in line to the Swedish throne.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
