AfD strongest force
Right-wing parties also made gains in local elections
In Germany, there was not only a shift to the right in the EU elections, but also in the local elections in eight federal states. The AfD made gains in Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg. In some cases, it was neck-and-neck with the CDU.
One of the first final results came from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Monday morning. There, the AfD took 25.6% of the vote, pushing the CDU (24%) into second place. The SPD achieved 12.7 percent, the Left Party 8.8 percent, the Wagenknecht party BSW 6.1 percent, followed by the Greens with 5.5 percent. Other small parties such as the Free Voters also received votes.
Plus in Brandenburg
The AfD is also on the verge of victory in the local elections in Brandenburg. After counting around 95% of the constituencies, the party was at 26.5%. That would be 10.6 percentage points more than five years ago. In this federal state, the Alternative for Germany is classified as a suspected right-wing extremist party.
According to the preliminary results, the CDU came in second place. It was voted for by around one in five people. The SPD achieved 16.5 percent, a slight drop.
In the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, there are signs of a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and AfD. The Left, SPD, FDP and Greens all lost votes, in some cases significantly.
The CDU could become the strongest force here
In Stuttgart and Mannheim (Baden-Württemberg), the CDU could still become the strongest force according to the forecast. A total of 22.5 million citizens in eight federal states were called to cast their votes in the local elections. Elections were held for local councillors and mayors, for example.
The CDU/CSU won the European elections in Germany with 30 percent. The AfD came in second place (15.9%), ahead of the SPD (13.9%) and the Greens (11.9%).
