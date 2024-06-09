Populists gain strength
EU election 2024: Europe’s unity is wavering
The advance of national, populist and extreme right-wing parties is increasingly jeopardizing the European Union. While the FPÖ is clearly ahead in this country, the mood test in Germany was also poor.
Irregular migration, fear of a loss of prosperity and the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East are increasingly unsettling citizens in the 27 nation states that are part of the EU. As a result, populists are easily gaining a hearing with supposedly simple solutions to complex problems and the political balance is increasingly shifting to the right.
AfD leader Tino Chrupalla was able to speak of a "historic result" in Germany. "We have achieved a super result, and I think it will go even higher in the course of the evening. So we won't be giving up second place today." According to initial forecasts, the AfD was able to increase its share of the vote from eleven to 16 to 16.5 percent compared to the 2019 European elections. AfD co-leader Alice Weidel spoke of a "super result".
According to the ARD forecast from Sunday evening, the CDU/CSU became the strongest force in Germany with 30 percent. The AfD is in second place with 16.5 percent of the vote. The SPD came in at 14% and the Greens at 12%. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) achieved 5.5% of the vote from a standing start, while the Left Party won 2.8%.
German chancellor's party suffers heavy defeat
CDU Secretary-General Carsten Linnemann called the Union a clear winner of the European elections in Germany. "We are still going strong," he assured ARD television. "The Chancellor's party has 14 percent, we have more than double that." SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz could not go on like this. "He would actually have to call a vote of confidence in the Bundestag," said Linnemann. Things could not go on like this. Speaking on ZDF television, Linnemann said: "What we are seeing is disastrous. Either the traffic light party changes course or it must clear the way for new elections".
SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert described his party's performance in the European elections as "a very bitter election result". "This is a tough defeat for us today," Kühnert also said on ARD. Green Party Chairwoman Ricarda Lang also expressed her disappointment: "This is not the standard with which we went into this election and we will work through this together."
Governing party in Malta suffers losses
In Malta, the smallest EU country, the social democratic governing party Labor has suffered significant losses in the European elections according to initial partial results. Despite this, Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke of a "solid" victory in the capital Valletta on Sunday. The Mediterranean island with around half a million inhabitants has six MEPs in the European Parliament.
According to afternoon forecasts, three of these seats will go to Labor. The conservative opposition Nationalist Party can expect two to three seats. The current President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, has also secured a seat in the new Parliament. The Labour Party's election campaign was tainted by a corruption scandal involving Malta's former head of government Joseph Muscat.
Conservative Nea Dimokratia strongest force in Greece
According to initial forecasts, the conservative governing party Nea Dimokratia will also be the strongest force in the EU elections in Greece. According to an estimate based on post-election polls, the party has 30 percent of the vote, followed by the left-wing Syriza party with just under 17 percent. The social democratic Pasok party has just over twelve percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
