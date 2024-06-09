EU election 2024: Europe’s unity is wavering

German chancellor's party suffers heavy defeat

CDU Secretary-General Carsten Linnemann called the Union a clear winner of the European elections in Germany. "We are still going strong," he assured ARD television. "The Chancellor's party has 14 percent, we have more than double that." SPD Chancellor Olaf Scholz could not go on like this. "He would actually have to call a vote of confidence in the Bundestag," said Linnemann. Things could not go on like this. Speaking on ZDF television, Linnemann said: "What we are seeing is disastrous. Either the traffic light party changes course or it must clear the way for new elections".