Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

EU election is defeated

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
09.06.2024 17:38

The EU elections in Austria are over and for the first time in a nationwide ballot, the FPÖ has come first. "We are full of humility and gratitude. The voters wrote this story today," said a jubilant Michael Schnedlitz, Secretary General of the Freedom Party.

comment0 Kommentare

"The Austrians have shown courage. They have expressed optimism, the desire for honest change," added Schnedlitz.

The FPÖ with its top candidate Harald Vilimsky is likely to end up at around the same level as its previous record result of 27.5 percent in the 1996 EU elections.

Vilimsky: "A clear sign"
Vilimsky was pleased with the first trend forecast, although not yet euphoric. "The Austrians have sent a clear signal today that they have an honest desire for positive change with the Freedom Party," he said. The success was the result of "sustained, credible and consistent work on the side of the Austrians".

(Bild: Antal Imre)
(Bild: Antal Imre)
(Bild: Antal Imre)
(Bild: Antal Imre)
(Bild: Antal Imre)
(Bild: Antal Imre)
(Bild: Antal Imre)
(Bild: Antal Imre)

The forecast had left the FPÖ "in a very positive mood", said Vilimsky. "We are humble, grateful and, above all, responsible with this vote of confidence from the voters."

"Successful race to catch up": ÖVP holds on to Nehammer
Despite heavy losses for the ÖVP, General Secretary Christian Stocker spoke of a "successful race to catch up". There will be no internal party consequences. The party leader and Chancellor Karl Nehammer will continue to lead the party into the National Council elections.

ÖVP party tragedy (Bild: Martin Jöchl)
ÖVP party tragedy
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
(Bild: Martin Jöchl)
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)
(Bild: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER)

If you look at the polls, the ÖVP started from third place, but is now ahead of the SPÖ and behind the FPÖ in second place, Stocker emphasized.

"Lopatka and his team have fought"
According to Stocker, the result is not a cause for celebration, but is nevertheless "respectful". Lopatka and his team had fought. After all, the ÖVP had "started from zero" after the events of recent years.

"The race to catch up has begun"
One thing is certain: the party leader, Chancellor Karl Nehammer, will also go into the National Council elections, Stocker told ORF about any personnel consequences of the result. "We have started a race to catch up today so that we are number one in September," Stocker emphasized.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf