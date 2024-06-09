EU election is defeated
The EU elections in Austria are over and for the first time in a nationwide ballot, the FPÖ has come first. "We are full of humility and gratitude. The voters wrote this story today," said a jubilant Michael Schnedlitz, Secretary General of the Freedom Party.
"The Austrians have shown courage. They have expressed optimism, the desire for honest change," added Schnedlitz.
The FPÖ with its top candidate Harald Vilimsky is likely to end up at around the same level as its previous record result of 27.5 percent in the 1996 EU elections.
Vilimsky: "A clear sign"
Vilimsky was pleased with the first trend forecast, although not yet euphoric. "The Austrians have sent a clear signal today that they have an honest desire for positive change with the Freedom Party," he said. The success was the result of "sustained, credible and consistent work on the side of the Austrians".
The forecast had left the FPÖ "in a very positive mood", said Vilimsky. "We are humble, grateful and, above all, responsible with this vote of confidence from the voters."
"Successful race to catch up": ÖVP holds on to Nehammer
Despite heavy losses for the ÖVP, General Secretary Christian Stocker spoke of a "successful race to catch up". There will be no internal party consequences. The party leader and Chancellor Karl Nehammer will continue to lead the party into the National Council elections.
If you look at the polls, the ÖVP started from third place, but is now ahead of the SPÖ and behind the FPÖ in second place, Stocker emphasized.
"Lopatka and his team have fought"
According to Stocker, the result is not a cause for celebration, but is nevertheless "respectful". Lopatka and his team had fought. After all, the ÖVP had "started from zero" after the events of recent years.
"The race to catch up has begun"
One thing is certain: the party leader, Chancellor Karl Nehammer, will also go into the National Council elections, Stocker told ORF about any personnel consequences of the result. "We have started a race to catch up today so that we are number one in September," Stocker emphasized.
