Domenik Schierl:
Lustenau’s cult keeper wants to make a decision soon
It's a question that is on the minds of many Austria fans: will goalkeeper Domenik Schierl stay in Lustenau even after relegation to the second division? The cult keeper would like to play in the Bundesliga, but not at any price.
Domenik Schierl is currently recovering in his home town of Salzburg from the stresses and strains of the past season. It ended the same way for the goalkeeper as it did for his Lustenau teammates - with relegation. If Austria had managed to avoid relegation, the goalkeeper, who is so popular with the fans, would have stayed in Lustenau. But he is still hesitant. "I've put in two years of consistently strong performances. I don't want to sound arrogant, but the statistics confirm that. My ambition is therefore to play at the highest possible level in sport. And that is the Bundesliga," the 29-year-old asks the Austria fans for their understanding.
However, he will only consider a club where he enjoys the status of number one. There have already been inquiries that have been submitted to his consultancy agency Reza Consulting. Foreign countries, such as Germany, are not really an option: "It's insanely difficult to get a job as a goalkeeper there."
If I go to the second division, it will only be because Austria Lustenau has become a club close to my heart.
Domenik Schierl
The second division would definitely be a step back for Schierl, who is in his prime as a goalkeeper. "It feels like an office worker who has done a good job for two years and is then transferred down."
The Salzburg native, who enjoys cult status in Lustenau, seems to be struggling a little with the decision himself. "Austria has become a club close to my heart and my number one contact. I want to make a good decision for myself, but I don't want to be stressed." He promises one thing: "I definitely don't want to stall the club forever. It's clear that a decision needs to be made soon."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.