Lustenau’s cult keeper wants to make a decision soon

Domenik Schierl is currently recovering in his home town of Salzburg from the stresses and strains of the past season. It ended the same way for the goalkeeper as it did for his Lustenau teammates - with relegation. If Austria had managed to avoid relegation, the goalkeeper, who is so popular with the fans, would have stayed in Lustenau. But he is still hesitant. "I've put in two years of consistently strong performances. I don't want to sound arrogant, but the statistics confirm that. My ambition is therefore to play at the highest possible level in sport. And that is the Bundesliga," the 29-year-old asks the Austria fans for their understanding.