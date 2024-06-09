Styrian ballot
Polling stations not spared from storms either
Since the early hours of the morning, people in Styria have been busy voting on the future of Europe. But in some places this is not so easy - because some polling stations were destroyed by the storm. Here is an overview.
951,674 Styrians will be asked to go to the polls this Sunday. They will be presented with a ballot paper with seven lists - 20 out of a total of 720 members of the European Parliament will be decided. The polling stations have been open since seven o'clock, the last ones close at 5 pm.
However, the major political event in this country is overshadowed by the effects of the heavy storms. Some places were barely accessible or were even destroyed. In Deutschfeistritz and the district of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld in particular, plans had to be changed. The municipalities relocated polling stations and put up signs to draw attention to this.
The ÖVP is the defending champion in the European elections - five years ago it won with 34.6 percent. This year, however, a shift to the right is to be expected, against which the ÖVP, SPÖ and Greens in particular have campaigned strongly. The latter had to contend with a lot of turbulence surrounding their top candidate Lena Schilling.
As soon as the first polling stations close, predictions on the outcome can be expected - the "Krone" will provide up-to-date reports. The first results will be available from 11 p.m., with provisional final results on Monday evening.
