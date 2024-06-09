"We are at the limit"
Deutschfeistritz: 50 people were rescued!
Land under water in Deutschfeistritz north of Graz! The town center was completely flooded on Saturday evening, the fire department had to rescue 50 people from life-threatening situations. A nursing home was evacuated in Neudau in eastern Styria. And today there is the threat of storms again.
The pictures and videos from Deutschfeistritz spread within minutes on Saturday evening: The Übelbach burst its banks and became a raging river, the town center was under water, cars were pushed against house walls. Some people were trapped in their vehicles and rescued by courageous residents.
In the early hours of the morning, the volunteer fire department posted a summary: 300 people from 25 fire departments were deployed and 50 people had to be rescued from life-threatening situations. "We have reached the limit!"
The good news in the disaster: As things stand, there are only a few minor injuries, according to Harald Eitner, head of Styrian disaster control. However, the damage to property will be enormous and its extent will probably only be estimated later today.
Overall, the water levels are receding throughout Styria. But the anxious look at the sky remains: from midday today it could storm again. "There is a lot of flooding. If these are not cleared by the afternoon hours, it could become critical," Eitner told "Krone".
Civil defense alert lifted
But it wasn't just in Deutschfeistritz that the fire departments were extremely busy. A civil defense alert was issued in Eggersdorf, Weinitzen and parts of Graz - this has since been lifted. Nevertheless, the city of Graz has issued an urgent warning: "Please avoid open water, cellars, underground car parks and underpasses at all costs!" Radegunderstraße is closed after a landslide.
So far, there have been no serious injuries and no fatalities.
Harald Eitner, Leiter des Katastrophenschutzes
Nursing home evacuated
In addition to the region north of Graz, the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district and in particular the Laßnitz catchment area is emerging as the second hotspot, according to Eitner. In Neudau, a nursing home with 40 residents had to be evacuated. In Deutschfeistritz, too, 18 people are still unable to return to their homes.
According to the provincial fire brigade association, there were 358 storm operations within 24 hours and 27 people were rescued! In addition to Graz-Umgebung and the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld districts, Weiz and the Feldbach area were also severely affected. The districts of Murtal and Leibnitz were not spared either.
Highway to Mure closed
The Pyhrnautobahn A9 near Übelbach is also still closed. A 1.5 meter high avalanche of mud and debris fell here. During the night, Asfinag worked with excavators to remove the debris. Only then will it be clear how long the road will remain closed.
