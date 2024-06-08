Colleagues and friends collect for Styrian DJ

Friends help with a charity event

With a few exceptions, however, the real friends are emphatic and want to help wherever they can. Be it with visits to rehab, long phone calls or financially. After all, Kolb is facing high follow-up costs, as he will need a barrier-free home after rehab. The existing house has to be sold, as a disabled-friendly conversion would be too expensive and not even feasible due to the thick walls and many stairs. The home community of Nestelbach would provide Gernot with an apartment. The barrier-free conversion would have to be financed out of his own pocket.