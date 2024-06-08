Friends stand by him
Colleagues and friends collect for Styrian DJ
Gernot Kolb, alias DJ Chiquita, actually creates a good atmosphere at events and clubbing. But since a serious motorcycle accident this spring, he has been in a wheelchair. DJ colleagues and friends are now organizing a charity event for a barrier-free home.
This summer should have been an unforgettable one for Deejay Chiquita. The Styrian's "80s & 90s parties" are stormed all over the country, and he is also a fixture on the turntables at the big events in Schladming or the Formula 1 in Spielberg.
Instead of an exuberant atmosphere, however, Gernot Kolb's new everyday life is filled with therapy. "Like a toddler, I'm learning the most banal things that a healthy person can't even imagine". The 42-year-old is not complaining, however, but is delighted to be prepared for life afterwards at the Tobelbad rehabilitation center. "I want to know what I'm still capable of despite being paraplegic," he says.
On this year's St. Joseph's Day, fate took a U-turn in the Deejay's vibrant life. The tragic accident happened to the experienced biker on a race track near Rijeka. He crashed into a barrier at a good 250 km/h. Investigations revealed a brake failure, which meant that the driver had no chance of avoiding the disaster. The consequences of the serious accident were life-threatening: serial fractures, internal injuries and severe bleeding, a bitten tongue and a fracture of the 6th and 7th thoracic vertebrae.
No memory of the tragic accident
There are no memories of it, the brain has blocked out the traumatic moments of the accident as a form of self-protection. "I only know that I ate a piece of toast before the journey. Then I had a movie break. Only after waking up from a deep sleep do I remember visiting my girlfriend and aunt in the intensive care unit." Gernot began to feel his body, from a certain height downwards he no longer had any feeling. Eyewitnesses and accident photos prove what actually happened.
"We don't know whether Gernot will survive these injuries," Hans Windisch was told shortly after being admitted to Rijeka University Hospital. The hill farmer accompanied his biker friend on this tour in March. He was also deeply shocked. "I've only now become aware of the great danger and the risk. I even sold my motorcycle as a result".
Kolb's friends think and act similarly. "Of course I was aware that the danger is always there. But you ignore that, otherwise nobody would get on a motorcycle," says Kolb, who received insulting comments about his motorcycle accident. In other words: if you play with fire, you get burned.
Friends help with a charity event
With a few exceptions, however, the real friends are emphatic and want to help wherever they can. Be it with visits to rehab, long phone calls or financially. After all, Kolb is facing high follow-up costs, as he will need a barrier-free home after rehab. The existing house has to be sold, as a disabled-friendly conversion would be too expensive and not even feasible due to the thick walls and many stairs. The home community of Nestelbach would provide Gernot with an apartment. The barrier-free conversion would have to be financed out of his own pocket.
To help with this, friends, fellow firefighters and DJs are organizing a charity event at Hügellandhof (Lassnitzhöhe) on 15 June. The "Eat & Beat" charity event starts at 4 p.m., with numerous DJs playing and guests being treated to delicious food. "What friends do for me gives me a lot of vitality and encourages me to overcome the barriers in my new life," says Kolb.
