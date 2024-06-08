Vorteilswelt
Unbelievable faux pas

“How cruel!” “Tragedy” at the European Athletics Championships

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 13:42

Rejoiced too soon! Laura Garcia-Caro from Spain lost out on a medal at the European Athletics Championships in Rome with an unbelievable gaffe. She grabbed a flag shortly before the end of the 20 km walk, cheered before the finish line and was eventually caught by an opponent. The Spanish media can't believe it.

"How cruel!" was the bold headline in the Spanish newspaper "Marca". AS" even wrote of a "tragedy" that took place in Rome.

Here is the scene in the video:

Garcia-Caro marched into the stadium as a supposedly safe third, with only a short distance to go. The joy was immense, she cheered with a Spanish flag in her hands on the last few meters. But then this! The Ukrainian Ljudmyla Oljanowska overtook her just before the finish line. Garcia-Caro had no time to react and was devastated by her slip-up. "Oh my God, she's been overtaken. I can't believe it," said a BBC commentator about the unbelievable faux pas.

Full throttle despite cheering
"100 meters before the finish I looked back and saw that I was 40 or 50 meters ahead of her and I thought she wouldn't catch me. I still gave it my all, but she overtook me. Although I was celebrating, I ran at full speed. I am very disappointed about what happened," said Garcia-Caro with tears in her eyes. Incidentally, the victory went to the Italian Antonella Palmisano ahead of her compatriot Valentina Trapletti.

