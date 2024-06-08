“How cruel!” “Tragedy” at the European Athletics Championships

Garcia-Caro marched into the stadium as a supposedly safe third, with only a short distance to go. The joy was immense, she cheered with a Spanish flag in her hands on the last few meters. But then this! The Ukrainian Ljudmyla Oljanowska overtook her just before the finish line. Garcia-Caro had no time to react and was devastated by her slip-up. "Oh my God, she's been overtaken. I can't believe it," said a BBC commentator about the unbelievable faux pas.