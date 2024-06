How we can save the world: Back to 1978?

The "do-gooder conference", as cabaret artist Thomas Maurer wittily called it, is the top management symposium of the Carinthian Science Association, at which scientists, politicians, entrepreneurs and interested parties have been meeting for 29 years in the mystical abbey of Rosazzo near Udine in Italy to discuss current issues as broadly and openly as possible. According to the motto: "How does the future work?" And this year there were particularly provocative questions: "Back to 1978 or a new start?"