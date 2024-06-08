Vorteilswelt
Theater Meggenhofen

Turbulent fairy tale with many celebrities

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 15:00

A splendid start to the summer theater season in Meggenhofen: Martin Leutgeb puts an affectionate "Alpine King" on stage in the romantic Stadl. The Raimund play full of witty language and great emotions tastes like a spicy cocktail! The leading roles are played by great actors such as Fritz Egger, Brigitte Karner, Nina Hartmann and Peter Scholz.

It is allowed to remain a fairy tale, and that is wonderful! The fairytale forest begins with chirping and roaring, where the Alpine King makes his first appearance, surrounded by flower children and a crowd of musical ghosts.

But soon there is a rumble and the Rappelkopf, as a misanthrope, shoots bitterly against the servants - and above all against his wife. It is only natural that the daughter is not allowed to marry her beloved. But the King of the Alps subjects Bosnigl to doppelganger therapy and he is of course proved wrong.

Production with a prominent ensemble
The classic "The Alpine King and the Misanthrope" by Ferdinand Raimund is always topical and also enchants with romantic comedy in this well-behaved production by Martin Leutgeb.

Heartache and malice par excellence
The ensemble is brilliant, above all Fritz Egger, who throws his quick-witted malice around so believably that you hang on his every word. Brigitte Karner as the loving wife is always the calming influence, albeit occasionally interrupted by small acts of despair. With incredible charm and humor, Nina Hartmann gives a maid strong contours, Valentina Waldner as the daughter and August Dorn as the painter are a couple with heartache.

Peter Scholz is a rather stoic Alpine king, but he stands up to Rappelkopf in a duel and ultimately becomes his congenial doppelganger. An entertaining, atmospheric evening at Theater Meggenhofen!

Additional performances on sale now
Because everything is sold out, two additional performances will be added. The theater summer in Meggenhofen also offers a number of other events until July 13, including "Hagestolz" (June 16) with Philipp Hochmair, the family afternoon "Max and Moritz" (June 23), the black comedy "Das letzte Mal" (June 27) with Martin Leutgeb and Nina Hartmann or "Eine Kachel aus deinem Ofen" (July 7), reading with Michael Maertens & Marie-Luise Stockinger.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Elisabeth Rathenböck
Elisabeth Rathenböck
