Red Bull with problems

Alonso surprises with best time in Canada practice

Nachrichten
08.06.2024 00:18

Two practice sessions on a wet race track kicked off the Formula 1 weekend in Canada. A thunderstorm before the first session and further showers later on Friday meant that the teams were hardly able to collect any reliable data. McLaren driver Lando Norris initially set the fastest time, followed by Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin.

World champion Max Verstappen's car had a major technical problem. His Red Bull team initially only announced that the energy recovery system was affected and that it would be "investigated". Verstappen was only able to drive a few kilometers in the afternoon and then parked his car in the pits. He finished no higher than 18th in the timesheets. The Dutchman had set the fifth-best time in the first session.

The Spaniard Alonso secured the best time of the day with a lap in 1:15.810 minutes on a relatively dry track. Behind him in the second session were Mercedes driver George Russell and local hero Lance Stroll. Alonso's team-mate was born in Montreal.

The result:

The first practice session had started almost half an hour late due to the risk of aquaplaning. It had already been raining heavily and even hailing before the session, leaving large amounts of water on the track in places. At first it looked as if the practice session would have to be postponed, but the weather quickly improved. However, it started to rain again right on time for the start of the second practice session.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf