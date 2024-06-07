Shock in Copenhagen:
Alarm in Copenhagen: Prime Minister attacked
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked and beaten by a man in the center of Copenhagen on Friday. According to media reports, she suffered a shock.
According to news agencies, it was initially unclear whether the Social Democrat was injured by the attacker. During the night, however, eyewitnesses told Reuters that Frederiksen at least did not appear to have sustained any external injuries. The attacker was arrested after the incident.
Not far from the prime minister's home
The attack took place on Kultorvet (Kohlmarkt), not far from the Prime Minister's home.
"Terrible"
The leader of the Swedish Social Democrats, Magdalena Andersson, called the news of the incident "terrible". "The fact that a head of government is attacked two days before an election is an attack on our open and free society," she wrote on X, alluding to the EU elections.
The European Social Democrats also expressed their shock. "Acts of violence are always an attack on democracy. We will not be intimidated", said the S&D Group on X.
"Completely unacceptable"
Pia Olsen Dyhr, leader of the Socialist People's Party, described the act as "completely unacceptable". "Full sympathy and support for the Prime Minister. Violence is never okay," said Morten Messerschmidt, leader of the Danish People's Party.
Nehammer: "We must defend ourselves against this violence"
Chancellor Karl Nehammer also commented on "Krone" and on X on Saturday night: "The attack on Mette Frederiksen must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Violence endangers democracy!" The attacks against election workers and politicians in recent weeks are also attacks on a free society and a consequence of increasing radicalization.
"We must stand up against this violence and defend ourselves - with a clear stance and a strong voice for democracy, freedom, peaceful coexistence and against hatred and violence. I hope that Mette Frederiksen is not seriously injured and that the perpetrator is brought to justice," said the Chancellor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
