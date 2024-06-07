“Unfucking incredible”: Schilling closes her election campaign

NEOS confident of victory

The NEOS concluded their election campaign with a "star party", with each star on the EU flag representing a NEOS goal. The well-known demands from the election campaign were listed once again, above all the "United States of Europe". Party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger was confident that she would be one of the "big winners" on election day, while lead candidate Helmut Brandstätter once again warned against Vladimir Putin and the "screamers who are not as patriotic as they pretend to be".