Austrian sprint trio fights for the finals!

"Leave the church in the village"

The 20-year-old Diessl also ran confidently into the next round. Before his first European Championships in the men's category, he was, as he admits, a little nervous. No wonder. It's a world of its own. "My start was very good, but after that I didn't attack properly on the first five hurdles. "It went well in the back, that's my strength anyway," said the Styrian. "I'm glad that I'm through." He can now go into the semi-finals "confident". And the chance of reaching the final? "To a certain extent, you have to leave the church in the village. I can now run much more freely and attack more." But his personal best of 13.40 is certainly in danger ...