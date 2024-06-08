New plan worth millions
At last! New concept for childcare in Graz
Graz parents on the brink of despair: More and more children have to be looked after by others, but in recent years it has not even been possible to maintain the current level. Now a trend reversal seems possible: City Councillor Kurt Hohensinner (ÖVP) has presented a five-year plan that envisages over 1,800 new places in crèches and kindergartens by 2028.
It is high time for this expansion plan, as many parents have been desperate to find a place for their little ones over the last five years. The number of nurseries in particular has continued to fall recently.
"This is anything but positive. Childcare has not been a priority for the coalition in the last two and a half years," Hohensinner criticizes from the opposition's perspective. As recently as April, there was anger about hundreds of cases in which children in Graz were turned away. The districts of St. Peter and Waltendorf were particularly affected. However, the first step towards improvement has been successful: "We currently have more free places than parents looking for them," says Hohensinner.
We have lost two valuable years. I'm in the same situation myself with two children - balancing family and career is the most important thing.
Kurt Hohensinner, Stadtrat für Bildung (ÖVP)
But what is the roadmap for the next five years? New groups - and in some cases new facilities - are to be created on an ongoing basis until 2028, so that a comprehensive range of services is gradually guaranteed. Both in crèches and nurseries, both in private and municipal facilities. The aim is to achieve 43% coverage in crèches (currently: 38%) and 96% in kindergartens (currently: 93%).
The fact that expansion will be slow in the first few years is partly due to the current reduction in group sizes in nurseries. This is because by 2027, only 20 instead of the original 25 children will be cared for together - which in turn makes it easier for teachers.
These are considered a key factor in the system: in recent years, many did not even stay in the profession after completing their training, precisely because of the tough working conditions. Hohensinner: "By reducing the group size and increasing the salary, the job is becoming more attractive. According to the state, over 50 percent now remain in the childcare sector after the Bafep (Bildungsanstalten für Elementarpädagogik, note)."
Expansion can be financed thanks to federal funding
The question of funding naturally arises. Here, the federal government is helping the city with the so-called Future Fund. The expansion will cost an average of 8.1 million euros in the coming years - the federal government is providing 9.3 million euros. However, the city will still have to pay for building costs, training places and special German language support.
This is the plan that was presented to Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) and City Councillor for Finance Manfred Eber (KPÖ) on Friday. A need for discussion is to be expected, even if positive signals can be heard. "We will now quickly analyze and evaluate this expansion strategy so that a trend reversal can finally take place," says Eber, who has also increased the city's education budget.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.