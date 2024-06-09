We are increasingly active
The most popular sports among Austrians
People in this country are becoming increasingly health-conscious. A study shows which sports are the most popular and how often sport is practiced in Austria.
In a survey conducted in Austria in 2023 on the most frequently practiced sports, 60 percent of respondents named cycling, as reported on "statista". This made pedaling the most popular sporting activity. In second place was swimming with 53% and hiking/mountaineering with 35%.
Cycling has many health benefits
Researchers at the University of Zurich have found that cycling has a positive effect on well-being. In the study, they asked more than 8,800 people from seven countries over a period of two years about their preferred means of transportation and their health.
Stress reduction and feel-good factor
It turned out that cycling had the strongest positive effect in all analyses: The pedal cyclists felt healthier, had more energy and at the same time less stress than those participants who did without the "bike".
In addition, you can burn up to 250 kilocalories in 30 minutes at a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour. Cycling is also particularly easy on the joints and supplies them with oxygen. It is also considered an ideal endurance sport for the cardiovascular and immune system.
Swimming strengthens the heart and brain
Whether breaststroke, crawl or backstroke - this sport promotes blood flow to the heart and brain. This also increases mental performance. Regular exercise in the water also protects against metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity.
Hiking for muscles and lungs
Regular exercise in the fresh air strengthens the heart, lungs and muscles. When you climb a mountain, your heart has to beat faster and your lungs soak up all the oxygen they can so that the body can be optimally supplied with it. The muscles also benefit from the fact that the entire body receives oxygen-rich blood.
