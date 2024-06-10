Perchta: Musical legend culture from Tyrol

What stories or legends do you draw on lyrically for the Perchta songs? What are - musically and also in terms of content - elementary stylistic devices that serve as a continuous basis?

As already mentioned, our concepts are cyclical. We love the all-encompassing, interconnected idea, according to the Gaia principle: the big in the small and the small in the big. In addition to the legend of Mrs. Percht as the soul guide of her children, we particularly liked the two legendary figures of Långtuttin and Stampa for the female concept. Both figures are similar in their fairy tales. Very darkly packaged and set to an Alpine horror soundtrack, with disturbing ASMR noises of creaking beams, a squeaking oven door, scratching and knocking, the legends and the dark desire for a child are presented from the demons' point of view. The origins of this lore can be traced back to the dark and merciless times of the historic Tyrolean side valleys, when life was characterized by pain and suffering due to the loss of a child or when children were deliberately discouraged from going into the woods alone by means of black pedagogy.