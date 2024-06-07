At D-Day commemoration
Veteran calls Selensky “savior of the people”
A number of heads of state and government were present at the commemoration of D-Day - the Allied landings in Normandy 80 years ago - to pay tribute to the soldiers of that time. There was a moving scene between a veteran and Ukrainian President Selensky.
At the large international commemorative event on the beach at Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer in northern France, the fighters who landed here on Omaha Beach in 1944 were honored.
No Russians invited
In addition to France's Head of State Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden and Volodymyr Selenskyj, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and representatives of the British and Dutch royal families were also present. No representatives from Russia were invited - due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
While the heads of state and government greeted veterans and shook hands, the new war in the middle of Europe hovered over everything. A special exchange took place between a US veteran and Selensky.
Veteran wanted to kiss his hand
The 99-year-old Melvin Hurwitz took the Ukrainian president's hand and kissed it. Selenskyj hurriedly wanted to stop this and therefore leaned forward to hug Hurwitz, who is in a wheelchair. "You are the savior of the people," the veteran then said. Selensky reacted ashamed and touched: "No, no, you saved Europe."
"I am praying for you"
The crowd at the event erupted in applause when the encounter was shown on large screens. While Selenskyj, who was accompanied by his wife Olena Selenska, continued to talk to the elderly American, the latter said to the President: "I'm praying for you."
