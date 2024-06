Total freeway closure after multiple rollovers

According to the police, it was the heavy rain on Thursday evening that may have caused a serious accident on the A9 near Spital am Pyhrn (Upper Austria). Two Styrians (39 and 37) skidded in their car, left the road on the right and overturned several times on the embankment until they came to a standstill standing on their tires. The car was completely destroyed by the multiple rollovers and the two occupants were trapped inside.