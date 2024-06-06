A gift to Vienna and the whole world!

The "Viennese" are particularly proud of this summer night concert: "After the New Year's Concert, it is the most televised open-air classical music concert in the world. A gift to the Viennese, to Austria and to the world. Accordingly, it is also programmed as an exciting mix of popular pieces," says Bladerer. An arc from Richard Wagner, Giuseppe Verdi, Friedrich Smetana - for his 200th birthday - to the French composer Augusta Holmès, Aram Khachaturian with his fast-paced "Sabre Dance" and Dmitri Shostakovich. "From the Ride of the Valkyries to Shostakovich's Variété Waltzes and Strauss' 'Wiener Blut'!"