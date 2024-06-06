Moped was souped up
Community service for pupil due to chase
A 15-year-old had a wild chase with the police on March 20. Now in court, he speaks of a "knee-jerk reaction" and has been ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.
It was a dicey moment that took place on the B311 between Weißbach and Saalfelden on that day in March: The local HTL student (15) was riding his souped-up moped with a friend of the same age on the passenger seat. "We wanted to go for a joyride and then I got a speed camera," said the accused boy at the trial on Thursday in the regional court. The speed camera showed 94 km/h. But he disregarded the police's signs to stop and sped off instead.
Moped souped up: "Because it's cool"
The moped driver even wanted to avoid the roadblock set up by the police a few kilometers further on and, according to the indictment, even drove straight towards the officers - albeit at a slower speed. A police officer reacted, grabbed the arm of one of the boys and caused them both to fall. "If the colleague hadn't caught him, there would have been a collision," emphasized another police officer as a witness. The prosecutor probed the young defendant further: "Why did you have a number plate with Velcro?" The student replied: "For aesthetic reasons." And why was the moped souped up? "I thought it would be cooler and I'd be faster." Defence lawyer Sebastian Kinberger emphasized: "He's not a hooligan, he's actually a well-behaved super pupil who wants to take responsibility."
The judge ultimately offered him diversion. This means that as soon as the boy completes 60 hours of community service within six months, the criminal proceedings will be dropped. However, this decision is not yet legally binding. In conclusion: The current case is strongly reminiscent of the Lungau tragedy surrounding Andreas G. (15), who lost his life in a similar chase. The "Krone" reported on it several times at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.