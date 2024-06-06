Community service for pupil due to chase

The moped driver even wanted to avoid the roadblock set up by the police a few kilometers further on and, according to the indictment, even drove straight towards the officers - albeit at a slower speed. A police officer reacted, grabbed the arm of one of the boys and caused them both to fall. "If the colleague hadn't caught him, there would have been a collision," emphasized another police officer as a witness. The prosecutor probed the young defendant further: "Why did you have a number plate with Velcro?" The student replied: "For aesthetic reasons." And why was the moped souped up? "I thought it would be cooler and I'd be faster." Defence lawyer Sebastian Kinberger emphasized: "He's not a hooligan, he's actually a well-behaved super pupil who wants to take responsibility."