Launch in livestream!
“Starship” to take off on its fourth test flight today
The largest rocket system ever built in the history of space travel is to complete its fourth test flight today. A 120-minute launch window will open at 2 p.m. CET, announced the US aerospace company SpaceX, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk.
The unmanned "Starship" is scheduled to take off from the SpaceX spaceport in the US state of Texas. A test flight lasting around one hour and controlled landings of the two rocket stages are planned. NASA wants to take astronauts to the moon with the "Starship", while SpaceX hopes to reach Mars one day.
Explodes on first two test flights
In April last year, the entire rocket system exploded after just a few minutes during a first test. During a second test in November, the two rocket stages separated and the upper stage continued to fly for a while, but both exploded shortly afterwards.
During the third test flight in March, the "Starship" reached space for the first time, but was also unable to complete the flight as hoped. The rocket system is designed so that the spacecraft and launch vehicle can be reused after returning to Earth.
The "Starship" consists of the approximately 70-meter-long "Super Heavy" booster and the approximately 50-meter-long upper stage, also called "Starship". It is around 120 meters long in total and should be able to transport well over 100 tons of cargo in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.