No verdict yet after the killing of tomcat “Karli”

No clear motive

It was an "unnecessary, stupid drunken act", said the defense lawyer of the 17-year-old at the time of the crime. The boy was "very sorry", which is why he pleaded for a diversion for his blameless client. However, the judge rejected this due to "the high level of guilt". The now adult was unable to give her an explanation for his crime: "I don't know why I did it," he repeated. The co-defendants, two 18-year-old twin brothers and the 19-year-old friend they were staying with, pleaded not guilty and their defense lawyers therefore requested acquittals.