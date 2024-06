KPÖ row ends with resignation: Lindorfer leaves municipal politics

"There is no trace of pressure from the party," says KPÖ boss Kay-Michael Dankl: "She already told us last week that she would resign, then changed her mind and has now returned to her first statement." Matthias Niederreiter is the next "reliable voice" on the KPÖ list. The 22-year-old IT technician is due to be sworn in at the end of June. Until then, the KPÖ in Hallein is unable to act.