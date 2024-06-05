Vorteilswelt
AFTER QUARTER-FINAL EXIT

Klepeisz and Ulm “not so bad on balance”

05.06.2024 17:00

Ulm and Tommy Klepeisz have been eliminated in the quarter-finals of the German Basketball League. Last year's champions were defeated by Würzburg. Nevertheless, the red and gold legionnaire sums up positively in the "Krone".

Last year's champions are out! Ulm was eliminated by Würzburg in the quarter-finals of the German Basketball League with a 1:3 loss in the best-of-five series of the play-offs. Tommy Klepeisz from Güssing, captain of last year's surprise champions, talks in the "Krone" about ...

... his summary of the season: "All in all, it wasn't bad, it was actually a good season. We were in the Eurocup, had a double burden for a long time, that was difficult and cost us strength. And in the end, we even made it into the top 4 of the BBL. That's a success."

The runner-up finish against cup winners Bayern was one of Ulm's highlights of the season.
The runner-up finish against cup winners Bayern was one of Ulm's highlights of the season.
(Bild: Kolbert-Press / Action Press / picturedesk.com)

... the playoffs: "We went into the duel as favorites, but somehow we weren't able to convert that. It seemed as if we had lost the thread. Würzburg was more aggressive and played good basketball. Little things make the difference in such close games. They were perhaps a touch more intelligent than us."

Klepeisz will also attack with Ulm next year.
Klepeisz will also attack with Ulm next year.
(Bild: Klepeisz)

... the highlight of the year: "A lot has to come together to play a season like the last one. If you want to become champions, everything has to fall into place. And there are plenty of other strong teams. For example Bayern Munich, the title favorites this year. Which brings me to the highlight. I would mention the runner-up title. Unfortunately, we lost the final against Bayern."

... his plans for the summer: "It will be a back and forth between Güssing and Ulm. I'm already preparing, already training."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Steiger
Thomas Steiger
