Lackner: “The FPÖ thrives on problems”
In an interview on krone.at, communications expert Tatjana Lackner analyzes the rhetorical skills of the top EU candidates and the current position of the domestic parties in the upcoming National Council elections.
"NEOS EU lead candidate Helmut Brandstätter is trying not to say the word 'NATO' in his call for a common EU army because it doesn't go down well in Austria. That's a clever move. He generally speaks very well, you can tell he comes from the media. He can do that."
"EU posters visually grotty"
The Green EU lead candidate Lena Schilling is a young woman who has shortened her chances. After all the accusations against her, her posters with heart are now more of a shot in the knee. FPÖ top candidate Harald Vilimsky, on the other hand, looks like a candidate from the 1980s. Lackner: "Vilimsky's EU posters are visually grotty, but cleverly designed for the FPÖ target group. It lists everything that bothers the FPÖ or would do differently." In any case, the EU election is about allies in Europe for the parties. Wanting to give the parties a lesson with your vote in this election is the wrong place. The National Council elections in September would be better suited to this.
ÖVP only on the podium in the National Council elections
But what about the National Council elections? Lackner: "The ÖVP should not expect to win the trophy. But a place on the podium is certain." Karl Nehammer would currently rather take on the role of liaison in the ÖVP. He does not argue in a sharp-tongued manner and tries not to offend anyone. The role of the FPÖ is quite different: "The FPÖ lives from problems, but doesn't have to solve them. In any case, Herbert Kickl has been trying to appear more statesmanlike in his statements recently." The SPÖ's position is more difficult: "Andreas Babler has a 'lucky loser' position. He should appear happy. But within the SPÖ, behind closed doors, people often don't trust him to appear statesmanlike."
