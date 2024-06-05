Lackner: “The FPÖ thrives on problems”

ÖVP only on the podium in the National Council elections

But what about the National Council elections? Lackner: "The ÖVP should not expect to win the trophy. But a place on the podium is certain." Karl Nehammer would currently rather take on the role of liaison in the ÖVP. He does not argue in a sharp-tongued manner and tries not to offend anyone. The role of the FPÖ is quite different: "The FPÖ lives from problems, but doesn't have to solve them. In any case, Herbert Kickl has been trying to appear more statesmanlike in his statements recently." The SPÖ's position is more difficult: "Andreas Babler has a 'lucky loser' position. He should appear happy. But within the SPÖ, behind closed doors, people often don't trust him to appear statesmanlike."