Caught by customs
Swiss man tried to smuggle 200 wheels of cheese into the EU
On Friday, a Swiss dairyman was caught trying to smuggle 900 kilos of cheese into the EU. He was able to cross the Vorarlberg border unmolested, but was then caught by German customs in Lindau.
The officers pulled the van out of circulation during a spontaneous check on the A96 motorway immediately after the German-Austrian border. It turned out that the Swiss had loaded 200 wheels of the finest Swiss mountain cheese - but the goods had not been cleared through customs and the import permit from a veterinarian was also missing.
When asked about the missing papers, the 41-year-old Senn claimed that this was his first delivery to Germany and that he had assumed that the recipient would take care of the tax matters.
In the end, he got off lightly: although he had to pay around 2,800 euros in customs duty on the spot and obtain clearance from a veterinarian, he was then allowed to continue his journey with his cargo.
