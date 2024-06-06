Sparkling campaign
Julia Roberts: “Pretty Woman” smile for Chopard
It's her world-famous trademark. In a photo shoot for the jeweler Chopard, Julia Roberts presented her best "Pretty Woman" smile. On her Instagram, the Oscar winner posted a black and white clip from the set of the "Chopard Loves Cinema" advertising campaign - in which she is beaming with her jewelry.
The "behind the scenes" video begins with the 56-year-old dancing on set in the style of a Hollywood starlet from the 1950s, laughing a lot, stroking a dog and even knitting while lying on a couch.
Sparkling jewelry and a radiant smile
She is repeatedly shown in close-up, which brings a diamond necklace with a heart pendant, huge heart-shaped hoop earrings studded with diamonds and her diamond rings into focus. In another snap, Roberts rests her chin on her hand and laughs at the camera, with her diamond bracelet and a diamond-studded watch taking center stage.
Three months ago, Roberts launched her first own jewelry collection under the label "Chopard x Julia Roberts". However, the collaboration with the jeweler had already begun in 2021 after a rare 6225-carat emerald was discovered in a mine in Zambia. At the time, Chopard's Co-President Caroline Scheufele decided that Roberts would be the perfect celebrity spokesperson for a new collection featuring the "Insofu Emerald".
"Thrilled to be part of it"
She accepted without hesitation, as she revealed to People magazine: "I was so excited to be involved. You don't just look at the gemstone and say what you want it to be. They study it from all angles to see what's possible. It's art."
Julia Roberts' Chopard collection includes a matching jewelry set with a ring, necklace and earrings set with Insofu Emeralds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
