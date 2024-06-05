"I feel free"
Patricia now moves to OnlyFans “blanco”
Patricia is now moving to OnlyFans "blanco", as the daughter of pop star Roberto Blanco now revealed to the "Bild" newspaper. The idea came to her during a naked binge with white wine and egg ravioli, of all things.
An Instagram live video in which Patricia Blanco filmed herself stark naked eating tinned ravioli in April caused quite a stir among fans - and gave the 52-year-old a profitable idea, as she has now revealed to the German newspaper.
"Very proud of my body"
"So many people got in touch with me and thought I looked really great. So I thought to myself, why shouldn't I do it professionally?"
The idea quickly became reality and Blanco opened an account on the erotic platform, where she shares sexy content of herself for a fee. The celebrity daughter has also been busy promoting her nude profile on Instagram.
"The initial response has been really good, but of course we're only at the beginning. There's still a lot of hot stuff to come", Blanco said happily.
She "never used to take her clothes off", mainly because she "weighed quite a few kilos more". "But today I'm very proud of my body and finally feel free. I like showing myself like this."
"Have a lot of sex"
Patricia Blanco lost a proud 55 kilos after undergoing stomach surgery in 2016. "I'm a real late bloomer, I didn't have many men in my youth because I was ashamed of my body," she confessed. "Now I feel free to do what I like. And you feel proud when men write to you and give you compliments."
She continued: "I'm re-exploring my relationship with men and myself. They're all natural photos of me that I'm showing."
Blanco has been single for just over a year. Back then, the ex-jungle camper split up with Hamburg millionaire Andreas Ellermann. She is really enjoying her single life, she smiled: "I'm currently dating a lot and having lots of sex. I finally feel free and happy."
