AfD politician injured in knife attack

Victim recorded incident on video

A video, which was apparently filmed by the injured AfD candidate himself and sent to the German Press Agency, shows the filmer running after a younger man across the market square and shouting "Stop! Stop right there!". The younger man is carrying several AfD election posters under his arm. "Get down now!" shouts the end of the film. Then a scuffle breaks out. You can see the man lunging with the knife, the rest of the images are blurred.