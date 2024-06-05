Vorteilswelt
Mannheim again!

AfD politician injured in knife attack

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 09:32

There has been another knife attack in the German city of Mannheim. As the police announced on Wednesday, an AfD municipal council candidate was injured on Tuesday evening and is in hospital. The perpetrator was arrested and two other people are said to have fled.

comment0 Kommentare

The attack occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday when the politician - according to the AfD, he is 62-year-old Heinrich K. - caught a man near the market square who was tearing down election posters.

Cuts stitched up in hospital
Immediately afterwards, the attack occurred, which fortunately "only" resulted in cuts that could be stitched. The murder weapon was a box cutter.

Police operation in Mannheim (Bild: AFP/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV)
Police operation in Mannheim
(Bild: AFP/Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV)

Victim recorded incident on video
A video, which was apparently filmed by the injured AfD candidate himself and sent to the German Press Agency, shows the filmer running after a younger man across the market square and shouting "Stop! Stop right there!". The younger man is carrying several AfD election posters under his arm. "Get down now!" shouts the end of the film. Then a scuffle breaks out. You can see the man lunging with the knife, the rest of the images are blurred.

AfD "shocked and dismayed"
In an initial reaction, an AfD spokesperson blamed "left-wing extremists" for the attack; the police have not yet provided any details. The party was "shocked and dism ayed".

Police officer stabbed to death in Mannheim at the end of May
Just a few days ago, a fatal knife attack on a police officer in Mannheim caused horror. A 25-year-old Afghan had pulled a knife at a rally critical of Islam and injured six men, including a 29-year-old police officer who later succumbed to his injuries.

Numerous attacks on politicians
In recent weeks, numerous attacks on politicians in Germany have also caused a stir. In Dresden, for example, the SPD election campaigner Matthias Ecke was beaten until he was ready for hospitalization.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading
